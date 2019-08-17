Hot and humid Sunday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Weak disturbances will bring the chance of a shower or thunderstorm into early week, but a cold front on Wednesday will provide the best chance of any widespread activity.
Aside from a chance of thunder overnight, expect partly cloudy skies and low temps by morning in the upper-60s and low-70s.
Most of us on Sunday will see sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low-90s.
There is however, an outside chance of a shower or thunderstorm across the Tri-State. Most of us will just see a hot and humid afternoon.
Expect more of the same on Monday with highs in the low-90s.
Rain and thunder chances increase somewhat overnight Monday into Tuesday.
Tuesday will be another warm day with highs near 90 degrees.
A cold front on Wednesday will provide a decent chance at rainfall for the entire region.
Behind this front some cooler and drier air will filter into the end of the week and the weekend.
