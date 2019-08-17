House fire in Middletown leaves 2 injured

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) -A large house fire in Middletown left two people injured early Saturday morning, said Deputy Fire Chief Bent Dominy.
Firefighters were dispatched to the 1800 block of Carroll Avenue at 2:08 a.m.
Deputy Fire Chief Dominy said when fire crews arrived, fire was showing from the front and three sides of the two-story single family home.
Two people were transported via Careflight Air to Atrium Medical Center and then to Miami Valley Hospital.
There is no word on the conditions of the victims.
Deputy Fire Chief Dominy says the fire is still under investigation.
