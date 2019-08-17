Warm and humid with a few showers/thunderstorms possible

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It is going to be a warm and muggy day.
Daytime highs will reach the upper 80s.
However when the humidity is factored in, it will feel like the mid to upper 90s.
Watch for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon.
Outside of a few thunderstorms possible tomorrow, most of the rain/thunder will hold-off until Wednesday.
Humid conditions will stick around for the next couple days.
Heat index values will be in the mid-upper 90s through Tuesday.
