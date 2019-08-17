‘We will never get him back’: Family wants justice after man murdered in Spring Grove Village

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police are working to solve the murder of a 31-year-old man from Spring Grove Villiage and his family is holding out hope that someone comes forward.
Benoit Essex was shot and killed in the 500 block of Orient Avenue early Sunday morning.
His father, John Essex, said his son turned his life around and was on the path to success.
“My son was a well loved young man. He was working a couple jobs. He was enjoining the fact that he was trying to make it,” he said.
His family said he was ambushed.
“Once he got shot at the spot that he had parked. Obviously he took off. He was trying to get away from this person. The bullet that hit him he started to lose consciousness. And that’s when he wrecked,” Essex said. “So whoever did this they waited for him. They knew where he lived and they waited for him.”
Right now, there are no answers for the family.
“We will never get him back. We will never have him we will never see that smile again,” Essex said. “Nobody should take anybody’s life out there like that. Put the guns down. Put them down.”
If you have any information on this unsolved murder, you’re asked to call police.
