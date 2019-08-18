Aquino homers again in Reds win

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Aristides Aquino continues to re-write Major League Baseball’s record books.
The Reds rookie hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning to blow open a close game as the Reds beat the Cardinals 6-1 Saturday night at Great American Ball Park.
Aquino is the first player in baseball history with 11 home runs in his first 16 games and has hit 10 home runs in his last 11 games. Only Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt reached 11 home runs (56 at bats) faster than Aquino (58 at bats).
“I just have to be focused on my at bat and when they make mistakes, take advantage of it," said Aquino via a translator.
Anthony DeSclafani limited the Cardinals to one run in five innings and picked up his eighth win of the season. DeSclafani is two wins from his first ever 10 win season.
