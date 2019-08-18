Back strain forces Votto to injured list

Votto had missed four straight games before Sunday’s move

Back strain forces Votto to injured list
By Joe Danneman | August 18, 2019 at 3:22 PM EDT - Updated August 18 at 3:22 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Out of the starting line-up for a fourth straight game with a lower back strain, the Reds placed Joey Votto on the 10 day injured list.

The move is retroactive to Thursday, meaning Votto could be eligible to return as soon as next Sunday at Pittsburgh.

The Reds scratched Votto before Thursday’s game and he hasn’t played since.

The Reds called up Brian O’Grady from Triple-A Louisville before Sunday’s game to take Votto’s spot on the roster.

Votto has a .265 batting average with 12 home runs and 39 runs batted in this season.

