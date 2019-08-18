The hot, humid and unsettled conditions stick around

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Daytime highs will soar into the low 90s this afternoon. However, when you factor in the humidity, it will feel closer to 100 degrees. Our best bet for rain/thunder will arrive this evening into the first part of the overnight.
Heat index values will remain in the upper 90s through the middle of the workweek. Several disturbances will slide through the region providing changes for rain and thunder. However, most areas will be dry until Wednesday afternoon/evening as a cold front moves through.
Conditions will dry out and temperatures will cool off by the end of the week.
