1 person shot, killed on Metro bus in North Avondale

NORTH AVONDALE (FOX19) - Homicide detectives are investigating after a male was shot and killed while on a Metro bus in North Avondale.
Police said the male was struck by gunfire Saturday night while he was a passenger on the bus at the corner of Dana Avenue and Reading Road.
Police do not believe he was the intended target, but rather that he was caught in the middle of an exchange of gunfire in the area.
This is a developing story. FOX19 will update as more information becomes known.
