Police investigate armed robbery on Sycamore Street

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are investigating after a person was robbed at gunpoint on Sycamore Street.
Police say after a traffic dispute between two individuals, the suspect pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded property. The victim then fled from the suspect in their car.
The victim was unharmed and none of their property was stolen, authorities say.
The suspect is described as a male with short black hair, wearing a white T-shirt with a graphic design on it. His gun is described as an unknown black handgun with an extended magazine.
Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.
