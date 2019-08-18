Reds split series with Cardinals after rally falls short

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Reds had the winning run at the plate in the bottom of the ninth, but couldn’t connect in a 5-4 loss to the Cardinals, splitting a four-game series against the NL Central leaders.
Eugenio Suarez, who pounded his 34th home run of the season in the first inning, struck out on a check swing to end the game in the ninth inning with Michael Lorenzen on base as a pinch-runner.
The Reds entered the ninth inning trailing 5-2. Tucker Barnhart drove in two runs with a single before the rally fell short.
Alex Wood struggled again giving up five runs, four of them earned, in five innings. His ERA has ballooned to 5.92.
Kyle Farmer and Jose Iglesias each had two-hit days, including a double from Iglesias.
The Reds (58-65) drop to 7.5 games out of first place in the division. They host the Padres on Monday at 7:10 p.m.
