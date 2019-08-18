Video shows baby girl being struck, suffocated; Millbrook man arrested

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Millbrook man is facing charges after court records show he struck and suffocated a 2-month-old girl multiple times, inflicting repeated abuse on the baby.
William Burch Jr., 27, is charged with aggravated child abuse and domestic violence strangulation/suffocation, and there were videos of the ordeal.
The arrest affidavit indicates the infant was sent to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham where she was found to have bruising on her face and body, and possibly a brain bleed.
According to the arrest affidavit, three videos showed the 2-month-old victim being stuck with open hands, suffocated and thumped. The videos also showed Burch picking up the child by the head with the mouth and nose covered.
The infant “had been crying and could no longer cry in the video,” the report indicated. Court records show the videos were dated from May and continued through August.
The U.S. Marshals Task Force took Burch into custody Thursday, according to the Montgomery Police Department. He was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $150,000 cash bond.
