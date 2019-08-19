Black family reunion brings peace to community after summer of shootings

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Family and friends gathered Sunday at Sawyer Park for the final day of the Black Family Reunion weekend festivities.
After several shootings overnight in the city and a violent summer, volunteers say this uplifting event came at just the right time.
“It’s a perfect time for healing, for peace," said volunteer Lashonda Elmore. "You may not have that loved one with you, that may have been affected by the shooting but you can come together as a family today and let the healing begin.”
The Black Family Reunion’s theme this year was “Embracing our excellence."
“The 31st Annual Black Family Reunion celebrates, unifies and supports the African American family with a wide range of activities and entertainment,” said an event spokeswoman, Keeyana Avery.
It included music, food, a parade and worship.
“It has been awesome, excellent I mean I wouldn’t have it no other way,” said visitor Sandy Heard.
Many visitors prayed for peace during the worship service Sunday.
Elmore says it was comforting to see people that do not know each other gather.
Volunteers were also handing out items like bags of laundry detergent and bottles of water.
“This is very important and I think it’s very uplifting and I pray that it keeps going,” said Elmore.
With only 28 Black Family Reunions remaining nationwide, Cincinnati continues to celebrate reunion.
The reunion started in 1989 to bring families, non-profits, businesses and the community together to celebrate the strengths and values of the African American family.
It is one of the largest festivals in the Cincinnati area.
About 20 thousand people showed up this weekend.
The festival concluded Sunday night with a concert by gospel headliner Ricky Dillard and The New Generation Chorale.
