1 dead, 1 injured after Dearborn Co. crash

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ind. (FOX19) - One person has died following a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Clay Township.
The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched around 4:40 p.m. to U.S. 50 just east of Texas Gas Road after reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Upon arrival, deputies located a pick-up truck that had rolled over. They found that the passenger had been ejected from the vehicle and was deceased. The driver was transported to UC Health by Air Care after he freed himself from the truck.
Officials have yet to release the names of the two people involved who were in the car at the time of the crash.
It remains under investigation by the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police.
