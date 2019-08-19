Few showers and t-storms possible. Otherwise, its going to be hot and humid

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Daytime highs will soar into the low 90s Monday afternoon. However, when you factor in the humidity, it will feel closer to 100 degrees.
Our best bet for rain/thunder will be during the afternoon and evening.
Heat index values will remain in the upper 90s through the middle of this week.
Several disturbances will slide through the region providing changes for rain and thunder. However, most areas will be dry until Wednesday afternoon/evening as a cold front moves through.
Conditions will dry out and temperatures will cool off by the end of the week.
