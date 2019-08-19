Grief counselors expected at North College Hill High School as suspect in student’s slaying goes to court

Johcar Dillard (Source: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | August 19, 2019 at 5:29 AM EDT - Updated August 19 at 5:42 AM

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio - (FOX19) - Grief counselors are expected to be at North College Hill High School Monday as the suspect in a student’s slaying goes to court.

Isaac Moore, 17, was just starting his senior year and was looking forward to playing basketball until he was shot to death at a park Saturday.

Police said gunshots rang out during a large fight at Crutchfield Park in the 6400 block of Simpson Avenue about 4 p.m.

Isaac was shot in the chest, police wrote in an affidavit.

He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Johcar Dillard, 21, of Colerain Township, was arrested and charged with murder. He was charged “based on investigation including video surveillance, interviews and admission by the defendant,” Springfield Township police wrote in his criminal complaint.

Dillard is set to make his first appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Monday.

This shooting is the second one this year at Crutchfield Park. Reginald Mack, 22 was gunned down there on April 16.

