Heat & Storm Chances Continue Today

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The heat continues as we start off the new work and school week, however we do look at better shots of thunderstorms firing up the next few days.
This morning I can’t rule out a few scattered showers or cracks of thunder, otherwise muggy and warm with temperatures in the low 70′s.
Look for afternoon highs both today and tomorrow near 90 degrees, and the chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms.
More organized rain and thunder work into our lives on Wednesday as a front approaches and that will drop temperatures and humidity by Friday into the weekend.
