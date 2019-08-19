'He was a free person, a happy person’: Man killed on Metro bus remembered

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The family of a man shot and killed on his way from work while riding a Metro bus is pleading with the gunman to come forward.
Cincinnati police believe Neko Larkin, 21, was caught in the middle of a gunfire exchange Saturday night, but wasn’t the intended target.
“This ain’t a game. This is reality. You’re taking people’s lives, opportunities, people that meant something to people,” the mother of Neko’s children, Shawntae Harriel, said.
Harriel wants people to remember that Neko was kind, smart and loved music.
“He was a free person, a happy person,” Harriel said.
He was also a hard worker. FOX19 NOW has learned Neko was on his way home from work at Meijer on Geier Drive when he was shot and killed.
Police are looking for the person in the pictures below and say they are“potentially” facing a murder charge in this case.
Neko’s family needs that person to turn themselves in.
If you know anything about this case or recognize the person in those pictures released by CPD, call police.
Crimestoppers’ number is 513-352-3040.
