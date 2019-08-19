$1 million bond set for driver in Taylor Mill crash that killed wife

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (FOX19) - A northern Kentucky judge set bond at $1 million for the driver charged with murder and assault for a crash that killed his wife and injured a father and his 11 and 1-year-old sons in June.
Yakema Buckley, 39, of Independence, Ky., was under the influence of narcotics at the time of the crash June 5, official say.
The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of Pride Parkway (KY 16) and Old Taylor Mill Road.
Buckley was driving south, officials say, when he drove over a grass median and hit an SUV driving north.
He and his wife, Crystal Buckley, 39, who was his passenger, were hospitalized after the collision. Crystal Buckley died as a result of her injuries at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
The driver of the SUV and his two young passengers — ages 1 and 11 — were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood where they were treated and later released.
The family says the father suffered neck injuries and a possible concussion, and the 11-year-old suffered a broken foot. They say they are thankful the 1-year-old wasn’t hurt.
Buckley has previous convictions for possession of heroin and robbery.
He was indicted on all charges and if convicted, he could spend 20 to 50 years or life in prison.
