Police looking for Piatt Park shooter
Do you recognize him? Police looking for suspect who shot and injured a man Friday night in Piatt Park.
August 19, 2019 at 1:48 PM EDT - Updated August 19 at 1:48 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are looking for a suspect they said shot a gun and injured a man in Piatt Park Friday night.

Police said a man was riding a bike home after work when he was struck by a bullet.

According to police, the victim came upon a fight between the suspect and an unknown individual. The suspect pulled out a gun and fired at the unknown individual, but struck the victim.

Cincinnati police released surveillance images showing a man they say is the Piatt Park shooter.

The suspect then fired the gun several more times into the ground, police said.

He was last seen wearing black glasses, a red polo shirt and tan pants heading west in the park towards Race Street.

If you have any information on this shooting, you’re asked to call Detective Upchurch at 513-352-5446.

