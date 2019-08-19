Police looking for Piatt Park shooter

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are looking for a suspect they said shot a gun and injured a man in Piatt Park Friday night.
Police said a man was riding a bike home after work when he was struck by a bullet.
According to police, the victim came upon a fight between the suspect and an unknown individual. The suspect pulled out a gun and fired at the unknown individual, but struck the victim.
The suspect then fired the gun several more times into the ground, police said.
He was last seen wearing black glasses, a red polo shirt and tan pants heading west in the park towards Race Street.
If you have any information on this shooting, you’re asked to call Detective Upchurch at 513-352-5446.
