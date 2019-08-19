Thousands head back to class at Cincinnati Public Schools

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Cincinnati Public Schools will open their doors to thousands of students and staff Monday.
FOX19 NOW’s Lauren Minor is live outside Aiken High School, where over 900 students in the district are enrolled in grades 7th-12th.
About 36,000 students are enrolled in Cincinnati Public Schools this year, according to the district. Enrollment increased by 4, 400 students over the last four years.
About 28,000 students travel more than 200,000 miles a week on buses, that includes school and Metro buses, CPS officials said.
To accommodate the increase, three new schools are opening Monday: Gamble Montessori High School Clifton Area Neighborhood School Gamble Montessori Elementary School
District officials also said they have hired 300 new teachers, including math and reading specialists, eight new counselors, six new assistant principals and 13 additional security assistants to enhance the health and safety in their schools.
That brings the total number of staff at CPS to 5,500.
Gamble High School in Westwood is delaying the start of classes there by one day.
Lauren Worley, a spokeswoman for the district, said at news conference last week that last-minute preparations to technology and classroom protocols will push the start date to Tuesday.
About 550 students are impacted, she said.
