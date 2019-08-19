The hottest afternoon of the year, relief on the way

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Just before 2:30 p.m. the temperature at CVG reached 94 degrees for the hottest day this year so far.
Tuesday will be hot again, but cloud cover and more widespread rain will reverse the trend Wednesday.
Through the remainder of the evening one or two brief, light showers or pop-up thunderstorms will develop in a few spots, but most areas will remain dry.
Overnight the weather will be sultry and showers will be hard to come by.
Fayette, Union, and Franklin Counties may see a few showers at daybreak.
Tuesday, Wednesday morning and Thursday will see a few showers. The showers will end Friday morning.
By Thursday, both temperatures and humidity levels will be dropping leading the way to a nice weekend.
