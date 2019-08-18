Warm and humid weather sparks isolated storms

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Sunday will go down in the books as one of the warmest days so far this year. The official high at CVG was 93. That is the third time we have recorded 93 degrees. It was also the 24th day at or above 90.
Expect a few stray showers overnight with storm chances dwindling.
The warm and humid weather will continue through the beginning part of the week. Expect daily chances for isolated storms fueled by daytime heat and humidity.
The best chance for widespread rain and storms will be Wednesday ending Thursday morning. That will usher in a change including cooler and drier air through the weekend.
