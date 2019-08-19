Hamilton Co. priest indicted on 9 counts of rape

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Prosecutor Joe Deters said a Hamilton County priest has been indicted on nine counts of rape.
Deters said Father Geoff Drew is charged with raping a male elementary school student while he was employed at St. Jude School as a music minister between 1988 and 1991.
Drew was not a priest at the time as he was ordained in 2004, Deters said.
According to Deters, the victim who is now 41, said the abuse happened in Drew’s office after school hours.
“This is an incredibly disturbing case... it’s effected not only the witness who came forward but also law enforcement,” he said. “I will never understand how someone in a position of authority and trust abuses that trust by sexually assaulting young children.”
Last month, Archbishop Dennis Schnurr sent a letter to St. Ignatius Loyota parishioners about Drew being places on administrative leave on July 23 “due to behavior that violated our Decree on Child Protection"
According to the archdiocese, Drew’s alleged behavior involved pattern of things such as uninvited bear hugs, shoulder massages, patting of the leg above the knee, and inappropriate sexual comments about one’s body or appearance, directed at teenage boys.
In addition, there was a report of Drew texting some of the boys “teasing them about their girlfriends.”
“Pedophilia is not something you can be cured from. And it sounds cold but it’s a fact. It wouldn’t surprise me if he had other victims out there,” Deters said.
Victims or anyone with information is being asked to contact Cincinnati Police Officer Dana Jones at 513-352-6947.
Drew is currently in custody at the Hamilton County Justice Center and faces life in prison.
