LIST: Bengals game day road closures
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | August 20, 2019 at 9:50 AM EDT - Updated August 20 at 9:51 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As another season of Cincinnati Bengals football begins, and in order to minimize confusion while going to or coming from the games, Cincinnati city officials are issuing a reminder about road closures on typical game days.

Several roads will be blocked off in downtown Cincinnati around Paul Brown Stadium on a typical game day.

Times may be adjusted for weeknight games.

For pregame season games, the following roads will close 3-4 hours before kick off to pedestrian crowds and, unless listed on the postgame list, will reopen when the game begins.

  • Elm Street between Second Street and Mehring Way
  • Freedom Way between Elm Street and Race Street
  • Freedom Way between Joe Nuxhall Way and Rosa Parks Street (for the Bud Light Bengals Tailgate Zone)
  • Race Street south of Second Street
  • Rosa Parks Street between Second Street and Freedom Way
  • Joe Nuxhall Way between Second Street and Mehring Way
  • Marian Spencer Way will be restricted to local traffic between Second Street and Freedom Way

For postgame season games, roads will be closed afterward to accommodate traffic leaving the parking lots.

These roads will close around the third quarter and remain closed until traffic has cleared the area:

  • Central Avenue between W Pete Rose Way and Mehring Way
  • Central Avenue southbound only between Seventh Street and Fourth Street
  • Elm Street between Second Street and Mehring Way
  • Race Street southbound between Second Street and Freedom Way
  • Freedom Way between Rosa Parks Street and Elm Street
  • Joe Nuxhall Way southbound between Second St and Mehring Way
  • Mehring Way westbound through traffic at Johnny Bench Way
  • Gest Street southbound closed between Third Street and Mehring Way
  • Third Street eastbound closed between Clay Wade Bailey Bridge and Central Avenue
  • Fourth Street closed between Elm Street and Plum Street
  • West Pete Rose Way eastbound closed between Gest St. and Central Avenue
  • NO LEFT TURN from Third Street or Sixth Street to southbound Central Avenue

