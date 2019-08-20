Cincinnati Police investigating after woman’s dog fought off attacker

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Police are searching for a man who is accused of assaulting a woman while she was walking her dog.
Police said it happened in the 1700 block of Mears Avenue in Mt. Washington around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
The victim, who spoke to FOX19 but asked not to be identified, said that she was walking her dog in that area when a man she did not know approached her, grabbed her by her belt loop and tried to pull her toward him.
However, before the man could do anything else, the victim said her dog protected her by biting the man’s arm and injuring him.
Police said the victim and her dog were not hurt and were able to run to safety.
According to the victim, she contacted police that night, and officers searched the area for the attacker, but were unable to locate him.
The victim believes the man who assaulted her likely needed medical care, so he may have recently seen a doctor or visited a hospital for a bite wound.
She said she did not get a good look at the man, but did see that he was more than six feet tall and was wearing a red hoodie.
