Cincinnati police make arrests in year-old murder case

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say they’ve made multiple arrests in a murder case that happened in July 2018.
Police arrested Brian Gray, 27, and Markel Huff, 23, and charged them with murder for the death of Ralph Whitehead, 50.
Whitehead was found shot to death at 6:33 a.m. in the 2300 block of Millvale Circle July 26, 2018.
Tuesday, the department’s Homicide Unit says with the help of the Fugitive Apprehension Squad, arrested the two men.
At the time of the shooting, police received several 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area around 2:30 a.m.
One caller said as many as 50 shots were heard and 15 to 20 males were arguing in the area of Beekman Street and Millvale Court, records show.
Police cleared the scene about 3 a.m., according to the report.
About 3-and-a-half hours later, Whitehead’s body was spotted by a resident leaving to go to work.
According to an incident report taken by police hours after those calls, a woman reported shots fired into her residence in the the 2300 block of Millvale Court between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., police records show.
FOX19 NOW has determined through multiple public records requests that the first officer who responded "failed to properly investigate" the report of shots fired into a house when he arrived on the scene at 3:04 a.m., police memos show.
The commander of Cincinnati Police District 3 on the city’s West Side, Captain Paul Broxterman, wrote in an Aug. 6 memo to Police Chief Eliot Isaac that Officer Robert Johnson disregarded his backup officer and left, even though the city’s 911 center advised him a male resident on Millvale Court called and reported shots fired into his house.
The investigation into Whitehead’s murder is ongoing, police say.
