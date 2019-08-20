City leaders take steps to end violence

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - At least three shootings happened this weekend resulting in two deaths and city leaders are taking steps to help stop the violence in the city.
Neko Larkin, 21, was riding the Metro bus when he was shot and later died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
A 16-year-old, Eric Sheilds was shot and killed in the West End.
Two people were shot in Clifton and has non-life threatening injuries. Police found almost 20 shell casings after that shooting Sunday morning.
“What can we best do to reduce this violence and facilitate engagement, said” Satterfield.
He said in the next four to six weeks the Mayor's Office plans to bring some critical services to area rec centers in every neighborhood.
The plan is to offer counseling as in individual or group. Also, to have forums that will allow people to voice their opinions and know someone is listening.
As of Friday there were 46 homicides in the city limits of Cincinnati. Now, there are 48.
“It doesn't just affect one area of our city it affects all of our city,” Satterfield said.
“I believe what is at now 48 or 49 murders? Which is a new current epidemic in this city. You know we have the heroin epidemic, but we also have the murdering of young black men as well.”
For those feeling uneasy about this recent rash of violence. Satterfield told us even before the new plan kicks off the city already offers help.
“As far as those who have a heightened concerned feel free to reach out to the Cincinnati health department where we provide behavioral health services, " said Satterfield. "We provide counseling.”
Satterfield says the new plan could be the first step in ending the violence.
