1 dead in OTR shooting

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (FOX19) - One person is dead in a shooting in Over-the-Rhine early Tuesday, Cincinnati police said.
Homicide investigators are on scene on Hust Alley near Lang Street and East McMicken Avenue about 1:43 a.m.
CPR was administered to the victim at the scene, according to initial emergency dispatches.
An ambulance left with no one inside, a FOX19 NOW crew observed.
Cincinnati police confirm the shooting is a homicide.
This comes after two people died in three separate shootings in just five hours in the city of Cincinnati over the weekend and a spike in shootings earlier this summer.
The victims included a 16-year-old male in the West End and a 21-year-old man riding a Metro bus in North Avondale.
Overall in Greater Cincinnati, another teenager died in a shooting, this one in Springfield Township on Saturday afternoon.
