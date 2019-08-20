Death row inmate enters plea, held by ICE to be deported to Jordan

CINCINNATI (FOX19/AP) - A man sentenced to die in a murder-for-hire case involving a Cincinnati convenience store owner says his statements alleging his involvement were heresay, and a federal court has agreed and tossed out his conviction and death sentence.
Ahmad Fawzi Issa was convicted of aggravated murder for arranging the killing of Maher Khrais, a Cincinnati convenience store owner shot outside his store in 1997.
Prosecutors say Issa paid a man $10,000 to kill Khrais at the request of Khrais’ wife, Linda Khriss.
The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals gave Hamilton County prosecutors six months to retry the 48-year-old Issa or release him.
Issa entered a guilty plea and agreed sentence last week to involuntary manslaughter and having weapons under disability and received a total sentence of 13 years with credit for the 21 years he served.
As part of that agreed sentence, he agreed to be deported to Jordan and has already been picked up from the Hamilton County jail by federal immigration officials.
