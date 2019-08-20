First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms bring damaging winds

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day as we expect strong to severe storms to continue this afternoon and early evening. Storms will bring the potential for damaging winds, large hail, plenty of lightning and heavy rain. Storms should taper off by 9-10pm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for most of the viewing area until 9:00pm.
Once storms move through, we will be dry for the evening hours and Wednesday morning. Scattered rain and storms will be possible Wednesday too but nothing widespread. High 89. Thursday will be similar with pop-up storms possible. HIgh 84. Friday we will see storms finally end with cooler weather too. High 79.
Relief from the heat and humidity will arrive Friday with storms ending too. The weekend looks picture perfect with plenty of sunshine and highs near 80.
