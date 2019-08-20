FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storm Risk This Afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Not much of a change in the forecast as temperatures will once again reach the low 90s this afternoon, with a chance of a thunderstorms late day and early evening. Some of these storms could produce a isolated stronger or severe storm with damaging wind, that’s why we have a called it a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Parts of the area remain under a SLIGHT RISK of SEVERE STORMS late day and evening.
However, look for more widespread rain and thunder Wednesday into Thursday morning as a cold front makes it way to the tri state.
This will take temperatures from 90 degrees Wednesday to the mid 80s on Thursday, then much cooler and less humid air into the weekend.
We will stay dry Friday through the weekend with temperatures near 80 degrees both Friday and Saturday making it feel just delightful.
