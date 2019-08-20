FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storm Risk This Afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Not much of a change in the forecast as temperatures will once again reach the low 90s this afternoon, with a chance of a thunderstorms late day and early evening. Some of these storms could produce a isolated stronger or severe storm with damaging wind, that’s why we have a called it a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Parts of the area remain under a SLIGHT RISK of SEVERE STORMS late day and evening.