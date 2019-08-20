Former PE teacher accused of inappropriately touching more than 80 first grade girls back in court

John Hopkins faces a 36-count indictment on gross sexual imposition charges.

John Hopkins in court (Source: WXIX)
By Brittany Harry | August 20, 2019 at 6:09 PM EDT - Updated August 20 at 6:09 PM

WARREN COUNTY (FOX19) - A former Springboro PE teacher accused of touching more than 80 first graders inappropriately was in court for a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday.

John Hopkins was placed on paid leave on March 8th regarding possible misconduct.

Hopkins was a PE teacher at Clearcreek Elementary and Springboro Intermediate schools.

Shortly after he was placed on leave, he resigned.

Officials say he was caught on surveillance video having inappropriate contact with 88 first grade girls.

Court officials said on Tuesday the video tapes in this case will likely be enhanced by the prosecutor’s office for use at the trial.

They say a lot of the evidence in this case is on video and there is multiple hours worth.

Right now Hopkins is out on bond.

Hopkins is due back in court on October 15th.

