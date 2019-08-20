Help Cincinnati police by registering security cameras

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police want residents to register their security cameras to help solve crimes.
If you live within the city limits and have an exterior facing video camera at your home of business, you’re asked to fill out an online security camera registration form.
If a crime is committed in your neighborhood and your camera is located in the area, you may be contacted by police to allow investigators to view your recorded video.
Participation in the program is voluntary.
By registering, your camera system does not mean you are obligated to provide anything.
Only police personnel will have access to your information.
