New roadway Terminal Road opens at CVG

HEBRON, Ky. (FOX19) - Changes are coming to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and it will affect how you get to and from the terminal.
Airport officials say there will now be one singular Terminal Road to CVG.
They say as of Tuesday, a new roadway is open for people using Terminal Road for departures, arrivals, the CVG parking garage, and the airport hotel.
This will also affect the cell phone lot, which will have a new route:
- I-275 via KY 212 - Exit off at Donaldson Ramp from KY 212. Turn right from Donaldson Ramp then left on Loomis. Follow signs to Cell Phone Lot.
- KY 236/Donaldson Rd. – after traveling underneath the KY 212 overpass, continue straight until left on Loomis.Follow signs to Cell Phone Lot.
They say it’ll also impact people leaving the cell phone lots:
- Exit Cell Phone in the rear. Take right out of lot to right on Barkley Dr. Left onto Loomis. Right onto Donaldson Rd. to right on ramp up to KY 212 and Terminal Rd. Follow signs for Arrivals.
The airport put a detailed and labeled map on their website for those wanting a closer look at the changes to the new road.
