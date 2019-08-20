Ohio youth football group responds to backlash after team runs on field behind President Trump flag (video)

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Rootstown Youth Football organization released a statement after its team ran onto the field behind a player carrying a “Trump 2020” campaign flag.
Video from Sunday’s game shows the children led onto the field behind the “Keep America Great” flag followed by an American flag.
Paul McEwuen, the president of Rootstown Youth Football, provided a statement regarding the incident. He said the organization did not know that the team would be preceded by that specific flag.
Many felt that it was inappropriate to introduce politics to a youth football game while few said there is not problem with the children expressing their opinions.
The Rootstown Youth Football league is private and is not affiliated with the Rootstown Local Schools district.
Rootstown is approximately 17 miles east of Akron.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.