Male hospitalized in Roselawn shooting

ROSELAWN, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in Roselawn early Tuesday.
Officers said they found the victim in the 7700 block of Stillwell Road just before 5:30 a.m.
Initial emergency reports indicate he was shot in both legs and his injuries are considered non-life threatening.
He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Police were checking reports the shooting scene was located nearby, a Hyundai Elantra in the 1600 block of Sparkle Avenue.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.