Male hospitalized in Roselawn shooting
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | August 20, 2019 at 5:39 AM EDT - Updated August 20 at 6:45 AM

ROSELAWN, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in Roselawn early Tuesday.

Officers said they found the victim in the 7700 block of Stillwell Road just before 5:30 a.m.

Initial emergency reports indicate he was shot in both legs and his injuries are considered non-life threatening.

He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police were checking reports the shooting scene was located nearby, a Hyundai Elantra in the 1600 block of Sparkle Avenue.

