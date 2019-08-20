Rain ends, muggy weather is here to stay

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Storms are beginning to move out of the area and will continue to become more sparse this evening. All watches and warnings have expired too. In Cheviot, 1.58″ of rain was measured in a very short period of time. We also had a report of a 53 mph wind gust at CVG. There were a couple of trees down and a report of a home struck by lightning. Overall, the storm damage was kept to a minimum with heavy rain and lightning being the most common problem.