Rain ends, muggy weather is here to stay

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Storms are beginning to move out of the area and will continue to become more sparse this evening. All watches and warnings have expired too. In Cheviot, 1.58″ of rain was measured in a very short period of time. We also had a report of a 53 mph wind gust at CVG. There were a couple of trees down and a report of a home struck by lightning. Overall, the storm damage was kept to a minimum with heavy rain and lightning being the most common problem.
Once storms move through, we will be dry for the evening hours and Wednesday morning. Scattered rain and storms will be possible Wednesday too but nothing widespread. High 89. Thursday will be similar with pop-up storms possible. High 84. Friday we will see storms finally end with cooler weather too. High 79.
Relief from the heat and humidity will arrive Friday with storms ending too. The weekend looks picture perfect with plenty of sunshine and highs near 80.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.