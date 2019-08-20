Safety upgrades among renovations at Mason Middle School as students return to class

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) - Students heading back to class at Mason Middle School Tuesday are seeing new safety upgrades and other renovations.
The middle school was closed all of last year during a total renovation, but now 1,600 7th and 8th graders are returning to check out their new classrooms.
Mason Middle has a new safe and secure entry. All guests will now have to be let in through the main office to check in with the receptionist.
A security camera, along with an intercom has been placed in the main entry way. Guests must also scan their license.
Some other renovations include STEAM labs and learning areas, larger dining commons, newly finished floors, walls, light fixtures, and a new roof!
School officials say this renovation was funded without raising local taxes.
The district received $34 million (80% of the funding) from tobacco settlement monies through the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC.)
Mason City Schools have also moved back start times by 30 minutes, saying it’s one more way to improve students’ mental wellness.
