First Alert Weather: Slight risk for severe storms

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Tuesday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.
The Tri-State is under a slight risk for severe storms after 2 p.m.
Damaging winds will be the main threat.
The advisory covers the entire region, including Greater Cincinnati, the northern suburbs, Northern Kentucky and southeastern Indiana.
Otherwise, expect another hot and humid day.
It’s already uncomfortably muggy with temperatures in the upper 70s as you head out the door.
The daytime high will soar to 91 degrees. With the heat index factored in, it will feel about 100.
The low tonight will only fall to 73.
Rain and thunderstorm chances will stick around Wednesday, with more widespread ones likely in the afternoon.
The high will be 89 degrees.
