Today is a first alert weather day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast today. From 2PM until 8PM a few storms may reach severe limits. As a result, it is a First Alert Weather Day. The primary concerns would be strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy downpours.
This warm and unstable airmass will stick around. Rain and thunderstorm chances are also in tomorrow’s forecast. A cold front will slowly move closer to the Tri-State later this week. Drier and cooler weather conditions will set up for the weekend.
