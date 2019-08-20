UC receiving votes, OSU top 5 in first AP Poll

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Despite coming off one of the best seasons in school history and returning several key players, the UC football team did not crack the Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll.
The Bearcats, who won 11 games and the Military Bowl last season, are in the receiving votes category -- ranking them 34th in the country.
The Bearcats’ return breakout quarterback Desmond Ridder, record-setting running back Mike Warren and key defensive players from a team who ranked No. 24 in the final AP poll last season.
Ohio State will start the year ranked No. 5 -- the Buckeyes’ same ranking as the coaches’ poll.
The Buckeyes also announced Justin Fields as the starting quarterback. Fields, a transfer from Georgia, was the second-highest ranked quarterback in his recruiting class.
Ohio State and UC will meet in Columbus in week two.
