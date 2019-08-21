Actual raccoon (not Marvel character) busted by police at Cincinnati-area business

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - Rocket Raccoon is that you? — No, it’s just a regular raccoon from Earth (and not a Marvel movie) potentially committing a crime in Sharonville.
Sharonville police posted on Facebook they had a surprising run-in with the raccoon when they were called to an alarm drop at a local business.
Officers said they were prepared to find a crime in progress — and they did find a masked bandit — but it was just a raccoon looking for his 15 minutes of fame.
Who knows, maybe the critter is taking a page from “Guardians of the Galaxy.”
Police say the tiny criminal even ‘had the nerve’ to stop and pose for a photo taken by Officer Hugentobler.
They say every time their officers are dispatched to an alarm drop, they’re prepared to find a crime in progress. Thankfully, the crime in this scenario was the crime of mischievousness (and cuteness.)
No word on whether it got its paws on any goods before being busted by police.
