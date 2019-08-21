Afternoon Thunderstorm Chances Remain

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - No big changes in the forecast, after Tuesday’s afternoon storms, we stay dry and muggy this morning.
Our humid and muggy air mass remains this afternoon with a sun and cloud mix, and just few pop up chances late day and early evening. Temperatures stay in the upper 80s this afternoon, but good news less humid air arrives by Friday morning.
A front moves in on Thursday bringing ya rain and thunder then tonight into Thursday afternoon. By Friday morning our rain chances taper and we dry out for the entire weekend with temperatures near 80 both Friday and Saturday and much lower humidity.
