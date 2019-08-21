Arrest made in fatal shooting of 14-year-old in OTR

Cincinnati police say Perry Cameron, 27, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of Anthony Hinton, 14. (Source: Cincinnati Police)
August 21, 2019 at 5:43 PM EDT - Updated August 21 at 5:57 PM

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police made an arrest Wednesday in the shooting death of a 14-year-old in Over-the-Rhine.

On June 30, first responders found Anthony Hilton dead at the scene in the 1600 block of Walnut Street.

The Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit along with the help of the Fugitive Apprehension Squad arrested Perry Cameron, 27, on an open murder warrant in the death of Hinton.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the homicide unit at (513) 352-3542.

