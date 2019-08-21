BIBIBOP to give away free food at Mason store opening

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) - BIBIBOP Asian Grill will celebrate the grand opening of its Mason store on Sept. 4 by giving away free food.
The restaurant, located at 9540 Mason Montgomery Road, will have free food available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The first 50 people in line will also get a BIBIBOP swag bag complete with hats, t-shirts and more.
According to the restaurant chain, BIBIBOP is inspired by the popular Korean dish BIBIMBAP.
Everything is prepared onsite daily.
This store will bring the total number of BIBIBOP restaurants in the Cincinnati-area to five:
- 7616 Blake St. in Liberty Township
- 228 Calhoun St. in Cincinnati
- 1200 Brown St. in Dayton
- 9540 Mason Montgomery Road in Mason (coming soon)
- 7800 Montgomery Road in Cincinnati (coming soon)
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.