Boone Co. man going to prison for 25 years for killing mother

BURLINGTON, Kentucky (FOX19) - A Boone County man is going to prison for 25 years for killing his mother.
Charles Hunter Rohlman pleaded guilty in June 2019 to murder and gross abuse of a corpse.
His mother, Tammy Rohlman was reported missing on Nov. 12, 2016.
She was last seen after attending her daughter’s baby shower in Hebron.
Several days later, her pickup truck was found abandoned at the Quality Inn in Erlanger.
Tammy Rohlman’s body was found days later off an embankment 20 to 30 feet below Point Pleasant Road.
Charles Rohlman eventually "confessed to attacking his mother with the intention to cause her death," according to Boone County court documents.
Court records showed Charles Rohlman admitted that he "assisted in the process of removing the corpse" from his mother's Todd Drive home and putting it "in a vehicle that was seen in the driveway." He removed pieces of evidence from the crime scene and disposed of them in several locations, court documents claim.
