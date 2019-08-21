Cincinnati woman reunited with 2 cats, 1 still missing after vehicle crashes through home

EAST END (FOX19) - Colleen Riley says she was asleep on her couch in the front room of her house moments before a vehicle smashed through the wall around 1 a.m.
Cincinnati police cited Whitney Spivey and say she ‘lost control’ of her Chevy Colorado, ran off the road and smashed through the front of Riley’s home in the 4400 block of Eastern Avenue.
“And then BOOM! And I walked out to the hallway, couldn’t see anything. All I heard was my grandson screaming bloody murder,” Riley said.
Riley and her grandson Zayden and her three dogs were all uninjured, but her three cats were nowhere to be found.
“I didn’t care what was in my way, I couldn’t see what was in my way but I climbed and climbed. I got over and got my Zayden,” she said.
Riley revisited her home, damaged with debris from the crash, Wednesday afternoon. While discussing her plans to move forward, she heard a cat cry out from the woods next to the home.
“Did you hear a cat? It’s gotta be Tiger,” Riley told FOX19 who was standing with her when she heard the noise.
Moments later, Tiger walked out of the woods, back to Riley.
“There he comes, here’s my baby,” Riley said through tears.
Later Wednesday afternoon, Riley reached out to FOX19 to say another one of her missing cats, Willow, was also found.
Riley is still missing one of her cats and now has to find a new place to live.
“I always felt safer down here in this little gully, with this wall. But I guess i was wrong,” she said.
Though police cited Spivey, Riley and her family believe she should’ve been arrested.
“For them to let her get up and walk away is just mind-boggling to me,” Riley’s son Shawn said.
Police have not said if they gave Spivey a field sobriety test following the crash.
Riley says she would like to stay in her home because her lost cat might come back, but she knows she can’t stay here very long because the home was deemed ‘unlivable.’
