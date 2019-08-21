Court docs: Man who attacked leader of anti-heroin group found incompetent to stand trial

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A man who police say assaulted, robbed and kidnapped the leader of NKY Hates Heroin has been found incompetent to stand trial, according to court documents
Jonathan Ramsey struck Eric Specht with a wooden object causing injuries while robbing him outside of his workplace in Cincinnati on June 5, court documents said.
“He just peeled out from behind the car, arm raised, no ‘Hi, how are you doing’ or anything like that,” said Specht. “It was wham, wham, wham -- just whaling on me.”
Ramsey then forced Specht into the Specht’s vehicle at knife point and drove off with Specht in the passenger seat, documents say.
Ramsey drove into Kentucky over the Brent Spence Bridge. Specht said he saw flashing police lights ahead of a construction zone and grabbed the steering wheel.
Specht said the officer didn’t see the swerving vehicle and they ended up on the 12th Street Exit where they hit another vehicle. He said Ramsey got away with his phone and wallet.
Ramsey was charged with aggravated robbery, robbery, felonious assault, kidnapping and abduction.
According to court documents, he was found incompetent to stand trial “but that there is a substantial probability that he/she will become competent within one year if provided a course of treatment."
Ramsey was ordered to undergo treatment for at least one year at Summit Behavioral Healthcare.
