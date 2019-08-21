Dave Chapelle to host free benefit concert in Dayton’s Oregon District

Dave Chapelle speaks at Backstage at the Geffen Gala on Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Los Angeles.(Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision for Geffen Playhouse/AP Images) (Source: Matt Sayles)
DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Dave Chapelle will host a free benefit concert this Sunday, Aug. 25 in Dayton’s Oregon District.

The “Gem City Shine” Block Party will take place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“In the wake of the recent tragedy in Dayton’s Oregon District, several community partners have come together to present” the benefit concert and community event, according to the event’s Facebook page.

Chapelle lives near Yellow Springs, Ohio.

Only legal residents of the Dayton area will be able to get tickets to the concert.

After you register, you’ll receive a confirmation email with details about what to expect next.

You will not be able to redeem tickets, even if you receive a code, unless you are a legal resident of Dayton.

