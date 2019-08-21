Dayton to create permanent memorial in honor of mass shooting victims, officials say

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Dayton city officials say they’re creating a permanent memorial in honor of the nine people who lost their lives in the Aug. 4 Oregon District mass shooting.
Wednesday afternoon, Dayton History accepted items left at the temporary memorial, located in the area where the shooting happened, to preserve and archive them to mark the tragedy that took place.
City officials say the memorial has become a unifying location for people to pay their respects and share feelings about the mass shooting.
“The Dayton History organization joins the entire community in mourning those lost in the recent tragedy in the Oregon District,” President and CEO of Dayton History Brady Kress said. “As the official history organization for Montgomery County, Dayton History is committed to preserving and safeguarding historic artifacts for posterity. At the request of the City of Dayton we have accepted the responsibility to save temporary memorial items honoring the victims. We hope this effort brings some measure of comfort to our community.”
Earlier in August, officials say Mayor Nan Whaley announced intentions to create the permanent memorial.
“We want to be very thoughtful as we begin the process of developing a permanent memorial,” said Whaley. “Having a place where people can go and reflect is important.”
They say a special committee comprised of individuals who were impacted by the events of the mass shooting will oversee the design and location of the permanent memorial.
The group will begin meeting Friday, officials say.
