Dayton to create permanent memorial in honor of mass shooting victims, officials say

“The Dayton History organization joins the entire community in mourning those lost in the recent tragedy in the Oregon District,” President and CEO of Dayton History Brady Kress said. “As the official history organization for Montgomery County, Dayton History is committed to preserving and safeguarding historic artifacts for posterity. At the request of the City of Dayton we have accepted the responsibility to save temporary memorial items honoring the victims. We hope this effort brings some measure of comfort to our community.”